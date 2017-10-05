Proud Mom Alert! Cindy Crawford Still Can't Get Over Kaia Gerber's Fashion Week Runway Debut

The (supermodel) apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Over the years, Cindy Crawford has certainly earned her spot in the modeling and runway industry. But in recent months, her daughter Kaia Gerber has begun spreading her wings and following in mom's footsteps.

Just last month, the 16-year-old walked her very first runway show at New York Fashion Week. Fast-forward to today and Cindy is still in total awe of her daughter's accomplishment.

"I just got back from a whole month of fashion. Not only was I doing some of my work but it was my daughter's debut on the runway so it was very exciting just to be with her and to kind of have a flash back to my career as a young model through her eyes," Cindy explained at her Talking Top Design event at Cosentino City Manhattan. "It was just very exciting for us and something that we could really share at this point in our lives so it was fun."