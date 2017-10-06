Once Upon a Time Season 7 Reboot: Get to Know the New (Old) Faces

New season, new night, new look.

Once Upon a Time's rebooted seventh season finally premieres tonight, introducing the ABC fantasy hit's viewers to a whole new town of characters...even if they are played by some of the actors they've grown to know and love over the previous six seasons.

When OUAT returns, a new curse will be placed on a new town--the Seattle neighborhood of Hyperion Heights--with the grown-up version of Henry (now played by Andrew J. West) becoming one of the victims, forgetting all about magic.