Will Smith's Family Is Selling Their Clothes for Hurricane Relief

How would you feel if we told you that you can buy clothes from the closets of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith or their incredibly fashionable children, Willow and Jaden?

Getting excited? Well, you may want to get your wallet, because your wardrobe dreams are about to come true. Although you can't personally take a tour of their wardrobe (sorry to disappoint), the family is donating signature pieces to TheRealReal in benefit of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. One hundred percent of proceeds from the 300 items listed will go to hurricane relief.