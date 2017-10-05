Will Smith's Family Is Selling Their Clothes for Hurricane Relief

by Alanah Joseph

ESC: Willow Smith, Will Smith

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

How would you feel if we told you that you can buy clothes from the closets of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith or their incredibly fashionable children, Willow and Jaden? 

Getting excited? Well, you may want to get your wallet, because your wardrobe dreams are about to come true. Although you can't personally take a tour of their wardrobe (sorry to disappoint), the family is donating signature pieces to TheRealReal in benefit of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management AgencyOne hundred percent of proceeds from the 300 items listed will go to hurricane relief.

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Beyond the altruistic sentiment behind your purchase, you're sure to find a piece that fits your style. Are you feminine and sophisticated? Shop through Jada's designer clothes. Does your style have a fearless and bold edge? Willow Smith's bomber jackets and sneakers might make you excited. Prefer gender-less fashion? You can wear pieces personally selected by trendsetter Jaden Smith And, if you're shopping for a gentleman, Will's closet has the answers to any man's wardrobe needs.

You're doing good to look good—what could be better than that? Shop the sale below!

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith

Derek Storm / Splash News

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada's donations include Gucci, Sophia Webster and more!

ESC: Smith Family Market

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Gucci 2016 Satin Bomber, $1,495

ESC: Smith Family Market

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Rick Owens Drkshdw Wrap Jacket, $145

ESC: Smith Family Market

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Gucci 2017 Princetown Jacquard Slippers, $675

ESC: Smith Family Market

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Sophia Webster Bibi Butterfly Sneakers, $175

ESC: Will Smith

DVT/Star Max/FilmMagic

Will Smith

ESC: Smith Family Market

Will Smith

Gucci Raffia Sport Coat, $495

ESC: Smith Family Market

Will Smith

John Varvatos Suede Field Jacket, $375

ESC: Smith Family Market

WIll Smith

Saint Laurent Wyatt Suede Cowboy Boots, $695

ESC: Willow Smith, Will Smith

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The Kids

ESC: Smith Family Market

Willow Smith

Adidas x Rita Ora Lightweight Hooded Jacket, $125

ESC: Smith Family Market

Willow Smith

Opening Ceremony Wool Varsity Jacket, $345

ESC: Smith Family Market

Jaden Smith

Shearling-Lined Trucker Jacket, $85

ESC: Smith Family Market

Jaden Smith

Nina Pilár Deconstructed Distressed Trucker Jacket, $225 

At least your shopping splurge is helping someone in need, right?

