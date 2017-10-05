Chris Young Dedicates His First Performance Since the Las Vegas Massacre to Victims

After the shooting, Young sent out a series of tweets sharing his story. "Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire..." he wrote. "I'm literally shaking still. Why. I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking."

"And I love you guys very much," Young concluded the video.

He continued, "My thoughts are with those families and everyone that's having to go through that and deal with that, that should never happen at a concert. I hugged my family and talked about what I was gonna do this week as far as this show that I'm gonna play tonight. But I'm a musician and music can heal. So I'm hoping that this is a night of trying to do that for a lot of people that are here. Thank you to all the first responders, firefighters, police officers and everybody that was just helping people they didn't even know."

Vegas was the scariest night of my life, but hopefully music can help heal... pic.twitter.com/pYouNPSOpA

Before he took the stage, Young took to social media to talk about Sunday's tragedy. "Hey guys, I'm sitting on my bus, I know I haven't really said a whole lot other than what I said on Twitter the night of everything that happened in Vegas, but people lost their lives and people were injured and I'm so heartbroken over that," Young said in the video message.

Reporter Cory James shared a video from the dedication on Twitter Wednesday.

. @ChrisYoungMusic dedicates first song by @vincegill at @BigFresnoFair to victims of #LasVagasShooting @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/n3n6DvToJr

The country music singer was at Jason Aldean 's performance during the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock shot and killed over 50 people and injured over 500 people. Young's performance on Wednesday evening in Fresno, Calif. was his first since the tragedy and when he took the stage he dedicated his first song, an acoustic cover of Vince Gill 's "Go Rest High On That Mountain" to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Chris Young paid tribute to the victims of Sunday's Las Vegas mass shooting .

