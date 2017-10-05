Watch Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Reveal Her Baby's Sex With a Cupcake

It may be fall, but start getting ready for a mini-Pumpkin this winter.

Mama June: From Not to Hot, which documented reality star June Shannon's weight loss journey in its first season, was a massive hit for WE tv, so the network is obviously bringing the show back for a second season. Set to premiere January 2018, the second season will continue to follow Mama June's journey, as well as her daughter Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon's pregnancy. And in a new video, viewers find out the gender of the 17-year-old's baby.

Before the reveal, Pumpkin admits, "I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!"