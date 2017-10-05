Selena Quintanilla Interview Surfaces After 20 Years

Selena Quintanilla was in awe about going to the 1994 Grammys and even more excited to take her camera and take photos with stars.
This we learned after watching an interview that hadn't been surfaced in over 20 years. The footage of the late singer on the program Tejano USA was found in a TV camera that was donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History's Spanish-language television project by Univision, the parent company of San Antonio KWEX-TV, Channel 41.
The interview took place in April 1994 at Hemisfair Park in San Antonio, Texas, just before the singer performed at Texas Live music festival.
"When they first told us that we were nominated we all freaked out, we couldn't believe it. The first thing, I promise, the first thing that came to mind is that I need to take a camera to take pictures with all of these stars. It didn't hit me till later when I thought, ‘Oh my God. What if we win?'" the singer said. "They didn't let me take my camera in, that's one of the things. I didn't get to take pictures until afterward."
Selena also chatted about her most recent guest spot in a telenovela and how she has a newfound respect for actors.
The museum's "American Enterprise" new exhibition explores advertising history through the lens of Selena. Objects on display include a black leather jacket and black satin bustier worn by Selena between 1990 and 1995 for performances in both the United States and Mexico. The singer is depicted wearing the same outfit at the Selena Memorial statue in Corpus Christi, Texas.