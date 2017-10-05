Selena Quintanilla Interview Surfaces After 20 Years

Selena Quintanilla was in awe about going to the 1994 Grammys and even more excited to take her camera and take photos with stars.

This we learned after watching an interview that hadn't been surfaced in over 20 years. The footage of the late singer on the program Tejano USA was found in a TV camera that was donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History's Spanish-language television project by Univision, the parent company of San Antonio KWEX-TV, Channel 41.