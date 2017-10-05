Here's How Jennifer Garner Transforms From a Mom ''Back Into an Action Lady''

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mark Salling, Naya River

Glee Stars' Dark Secrets Revealed: Child Pornography, Drug Use and More

Cam Newton, Dannon Oikos Greek Yogurt

Cam Newton Loses Yogurt Sponsorship Over Sexist Remarks

Scandal Season 7, Kerry Washington

Scandal's Final Power Struggle Just Might Be the One for Olivia Pope's Soul

Jennifer Garner is ready to hop back into action...literally.

The actress has been training for something over the last month, working with various trainers and stunt teams to clean up what she calls her "rusty" action moves.

In fact, she says it's all part of the process of turning "a mom into action lady," a recipe she took to Instagram to share with her fans on Wednesday.

"Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady," she began, adding, "Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr @bodybysimone, 1.5 hr Stunt Team, 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy."

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

In the video, the actress shows us her routine, starting off by pouring a cup of coffee before hitting it hard with her trainers, incorporating boxing and Plyometrics with cardio.

Of course, the post got Garner's fans talking about what she could possibly be training for. 

Many fans began speculating that she might be returning for a reboot of Alias, begging for her character, Sydney Bristow's return. Others wondered if she could be taking part in another Marvel film, noting she was the "best Elektra ever."

Needless to say, we can't wait to find out!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.