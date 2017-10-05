How to Wear Mom Jeans Like Kendall Jenner & Selena Gomez

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

We called it: Mom jeans are back…and they aren't going anywhere soon if Kendall Jenner has to do with it.

Actually, we believe Hollywood's style elite—Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, even Beyoncé—would have a small conniption if this denim trend fell out of favor. Why? Because beyond millennial fascination in old styles, mom jeans are simply just comfortable. They fall right at your waistline, hugging your hips without suffocating any skin—a.k.a. back fat. The waistline seemingly cinches you in at the smallest part of your body, creating more of an hourglass shape. Not to mention, they are oftentimes cropped, elongating your legs. Win-win-win.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Street Style

Still, not all mom jeans are created equal. Most tend to come with a slouch, like a boyfriend jean, while others are more fitted or distressed. As their celeb fans prove, there are different styles and even more creative ways to sport this type of time-honored denim. Keep scrolling to see how it's done.

ESC: Selena Gomez

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Selena Gomez

Mom jeans are the best kind of weekend wear, especially the semi-fitted, light-wash kind the "Fetish" singer was wearing while out about. The coloring gives it that retro feel, while the two-tone hem gives it a modern update. Feeling a little too mature for your age? Pair it with a lightweight blouse featuring a low neckline. Adding a textured jacket, in velvet or corduroy, over top gives it dimension. There you have it: the perfect fall combo. 

ESC: Mom Jeans

H&M

Vintage High Cropped Jeans, $39.99

ESC: Mom Jeans

Navro

Raw Hem Blue High Waisted Mom Jeans, $373

ESC: Mom Jeans

Asos

Farleigh High Waist Slim Mom Jeans In Annabelle Light Stonewash With Busted Knees, Was $53; Now $26.50

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski

SAF / Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski

Painter pants, these are not. White jeans have a bad reputation for being unforgiving—as in they show every crease and curve. Not to mention, they get dirty quickly. However, in white, slouchy mom jeans, you literally have wiggle room. Just opt for ones that are a bit distressed or embellished, so you don't look like a professional painter on the job. Is baring your rock-hard abs like Emily a bit too much for you? Pair the relaxed pants with a structured-but-fitted top. A cami will also work under a cropped jacket. 

ESC: Mom Jeans

Topshop

Super Rip Gemstone Mom Jeans, Was $160; Now $79.98

ESC: Mom Jeans

Boohoo

Sophie High Waist Embroidered Mom Jeans, $25

ESC: Mom Jeans

Vetements X Levi's

High-Rise Cropped Jeans, Was $1,260; Now $756

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Out of all three looks, the model's mom jeans look most like the original style: light wash, roomier in the hips and leg but tighter toward the hem. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star kept the throwback vibes going, pairing her ensemble with a fanny pack (albeit a structured designer one), white sneakers and a turtleneck. Hey, if you're going to channel an old trend, you might as well go all the way, right?

ESC: Mom Jeans

Calvin Klein

Jeans Mom Jeans in Deep Blue, $89

ESC: Mom Jeans

Zara

Distressed High-Rise Mom Fit Jeans, $39.90

ESC: Mom Jeans

MIH

Cropped Mom Jeans, Was $229; Now $160

DAY 4: Why Ashley Graham Can't Let Go of These Old Jeans

