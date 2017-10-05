Netflix Is Raising Its Prices (Yes, Again)

People aren't going to be feeling so chill when they hear Netflix's new plan prices.

That's right. Your binge-watching guilty pleasure is raising prices for middle- and top-tier U.S. subscribers November 4.

According to Mashable, the outlet that broke the news, those paying $9.99 per month for the standard service will pay $10.99 and those paying $11.99 per month for the premium service will pay $13.99. But there's some good news for those paying $7.99 for the basic plan. Mashable reports these subscribers won't experience a price increase—at least not right away.