Everything We Know About The Bachelor Winter Games So Far

Move over, figure skating, there's a new favorite winter sport making its television debut in 2018: love.

OK, not really, but it's the sport Bachelor Nation will be watching early next year, when the franchise's next spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games, makes its debut and pits fan-favorites from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, "from arch rivals to villains, will take competitive dating to a chilling new level." At least that's what ABC said when they announced the show in May.

While there's not a lot of information out there yet about Winter Games, we finally learned of one contestant who will be competing, when franchise creator Mike Fleiss announced Peter Kraus, Rachel Lindsay's fan-favorite runner-up and our almost-Bachelor, will be a cast member.