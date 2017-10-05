Jenny Mollen Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jason Biggs

And another baby makes four!

Jenny Mollen has given birth to a baby boy! The actress and New York Times best-selling author and her husband, actor Jason Biggs, have welcomed their second child together. Lazlo Biggs was born Monday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, weighing in at 7 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 20 inches long. "Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!" her rep told Us Weekly.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed their first child, a son named Sid Biggs, together in Feb. 2014.