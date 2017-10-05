Tina Fey's Daughter Loves Parks and Rec...but Not 30 Rock

Truth be told, Tina Fey is a little jealous of Amy Poehler.

As she revealed on NBC's Late Night Wednesday, her 12-year-old daughter Alice Richmond prefers Poehler's Parks and Recreation to her very own Emmy-award winning series 30 Rock. (Never mind the fact that Richmond played a young Liz Lemon in the show's final season, or that she inspired some of the most quotable lines on 30 Rock, such as "I want to go to there.")

At first, Fey was a bit wary about sharing another story about her girls on Seth Meyers' show. "They used to be my only source of stories for programs like this, but now I can't do anything anymore, because they catch me. Alice came home one day and was like, 'Hey, a friend of mine's sister showed me a long YouTube video of you telling stories about me on different talk shows,'" the actress recalled. "I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about! #fakenews.'"

But this story was too good to keep to herself. Fey said her elder daughter has been "getting a really great comedy education" by studying the classics. "Over one summer, she binge-watched all of The Andy Griffith Show twice, all of The Dick Van Dyke Show. These are fundamental," she said, acknowledging that it's atypical for pre-teens to watch "gentle black and white comedies."