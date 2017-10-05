Julia Roberts Acts Out 26 of Her Movies in Under 10 Minutes

Julia Roberts has a new movie to promote.

But since Wonder isn't in theaters until Nov. 17, James Corden wanted to re-promote some of her past projects—26 of them to be exact—on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show. Roberts was game to revisit her previous roles—or, to be honest, "as ready as I'm going to get."

In under 10 minutes, Corden and Roberts acted out scenes from Notting Hill, Mona Lisa Smile, Larry Crowne, Runaway Bride, Steel Magnolias, Charlie Wilson's War, Mystic Pizza, America's Sweethearts, Eat Pray Love, Closer, Pretty Woman, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Stepmom, Wonder, Mirror Mirror, Flatliners, Hook, Charlotte's Web, Erin Brockovich, The Pelican Brief, Sleeping With the Enemy, Mary Reilly, Ocean's 11, Ocean's 12 and My Best Friend's Wedding.

Corden could barely contain his glee as Roberts recited iconic lines from her most popular films:

• Notting Hill (1999): "I'm also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her."

• Pretty Woman (1990): "I was in here yesterday. You wouldn't wait on me. You people work on commission, right? Big mistake! Big! Huge! I have to go shopping now!"

• My Best Friend's Wedding (1997): "I love you! I've loved you for nine years and I just have this gigantic favor to ask you. Pick me. Marry me. Let me make you happy."

Julia Roberts, James Corden, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

Corden had playing off Roberts, like when he took on Sally Field's motherly role from 1989's Steel Magnolias. "Drink your juice, Shelby!" the wigged host shouted. "Shelby, drink your juice!"

When the time came to do Ocean's 11 and Ocean's 12, Roberts was puzzled by Corden's character choice. "What are you doing?" she asked. "I'm being George Clooney. I've got the coffee, tequila, a couple of these," he said, pointing to the two baby dolls strapped to his chest.

Roberts giggled a bit, then resumed her role as Tess Ocean. "You're a thief and a liar," she said.

Corden (as Clooney's Danny Ocean) replied, "I only lied about being a thief."

The feel-good segment ended with a musical tribute to My Best Friend's Wedding. As rose petals flitted from the ceiling, the duo performed Diana King's "I Say a Little Prayer (for You)."

