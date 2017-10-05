How Will & Grace Paved the Way for Gay Characters on TV

In the years since Will & Grace premiered in 1998, much ink has been spilled over exactly what the presence of Will Truman and Jack McFarland on our TV screens has done for the LGBT community. And now that NBC's revival of the beloved sitcom has proven to be one of the fall's bona fide hits, there's no doubt that the conversation will continue.

Some voices have championed the inclusion of characters in our TV landscape as daring, especially at the time of their inception, positing that their mere existence (and America's relative comfort with them) did more to further the acceptance of the LGBT community than anything else had in all the years since or after. Even former Vice President Joe Biden falls in that camp, citing the show when he finally came out in public support of marriage equality. But for others, the characters fall short—Jack, in particular, whose hilarious high camp persona has been criticized as a sort of gay minstrelsy in some circles. While that debate will likely always rage on, there's one aspect of Will & Grace's legacy that can't be understated. And that's the road the show paved for future LGBT characters on television. Because once Will and Jack kicked open TV's closet, there was no looking back.