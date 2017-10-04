Total Bellas Recap: The Family Takes a Trip to Sonoma and the Bella Twins Celebrate the Launch of Their New Wine

Here's to new beginnings!

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have lots to celebrate! The twins are launching a new line wines and head up to Sonoma, Calif. with the family to mix a little business with pleasure. While the ladies are busy preparing for their meetings, their mom is busy meddling in their business.

"Should I do anything at the dinner?" Kathy Colace asks her daughters. "My mom doesn't think we're prepped enough for our business dinner," Nikki shares. "I understand we're younger and we haven't run a company like she has for a long time but we're definitely going to be prepared."