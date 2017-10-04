American Idol Is Returning and Here's What the New Judges Have to Say About It: ''The Music Industry Has Changed''

It's almost back!

Get ready American Idol fans, because the newest season is almost here. Katy Perry will be joined by Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the judges table, and of course, original host Ryan Seacrest.

Things are going to be different this time around. "The truth of the matter is the music industry has changed," Katy shared. "If there is someone out there that just comes out shining and blazing and with a different approach, then we're gonna lift them up and give them that platform."

So what are Lionel and Luke planning on bringing to the table this season?