The Bold Type Renewed for 2 More Seasons by Freeform (With a Major Change)

Now this is news we're more than happy to print.
Freeform has renewed The Bold Type for seasons two and three, the network announced on Wednesday, with each new season consisting of 10 episodes. A surprise breakout hit over the summer, the drama centers on three best friends, played by Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy, balancing work, romance and friendship while working at a major women's magazine in New York City.
But with the renewal comes a major change, as creator Sarah Watson will not be returning, with Sweet/Vicious' Amanda Lasher set to take over as showrunner.
"At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that celebrate the power and possibility of the female voice," Karey Burke, executive VP of programming and development at Freeform, said in a statement. "Season one of The Bold Type brought culturally significant stories to the masses that not only entertain, but also empower our viewers to conquer the world—we are excited to continue to champion these incredible women."
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of The Bold Type's renewal and the showrunner switch-up, citing Watson's creative differences with the network as the reason behind her departure.
The Bold Type is based on the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer, Hearst and former EIC of Cosmopolitan Magazine, and became a critical darling for its tackling of social and political issues. According to Freeform, the show has garnered over 20 million viewers on the network and on digital platforms.
"When we launched The Bold Type, we had no idea just how strongly it would resonate with young adult viewers who quickly saw their world of intense friendships, relationships, career ambitions, social media habits, and crazy sex and love lives reflected back at them," Joanna Coles, chief content officer for Hearst Magazines, said in a statement. "The positive response has been overwhelming we couldn't ask for better partners in Freeform and Universal TV and look forward to pushing the envelope further in Season 2 with the phenomenal women and men of Scarlet."
"20 episodes!!!!!!!! AHHHH! So excited to finally be able to announce!" Stevens tweeted on Wednesday.