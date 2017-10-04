Easy Costumes Ideas From Our Favorite Fantasy TV Shows

ESC: Claire Fraser, Outlander Season 2

Starz

Clothes have the power to transport us...and we need all the help we can get this Halloween. 

For fantasy television shows like of Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time or The White Queen, the wardrobe helps the actors transform from A-lister to hero...or, in some cases, anti-hero of a far off land. Luckily, Halloween is that one day of the year where we can channel some of that magic—and be fashion forward while doing it.

You don't need a full petticoat or fancy robe to channel your 18th century royal either. With a few staple pieces—some you can find right in your closet—and the right attitude, you'll be the belle of the ball without too much fuss. 

Photos

Halloween Ideas for Stylish Squads

Don't worry, we won't leave you on a cliffhanger for how to recreate these looks at home. Scroll down to see how you can get the look.

ESC: Victoria, Jenna Coleman

ITV

Queen Victoria, Victoria

Historical England is still a reliable reference for fashionable queens—who rule in their own right. In the PBS series, Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) takes the  political scene by storm in her signature puffy sleeved, lace ensembles—not unlike the lace and ruffle sleeve trends of our day. Complete the look with the royal's quintessential middle-parted bun and crown, and you are all set for your Halloween festivities!

ESC: Queen Victoria's Tiara

Claire's

Caroline Tiara, $24.99

ESC: Queen Victoria's Dress

Self-Portrait

Off-the-Shoulder Guipere Lace Midi Dress, $430.91

ESC: Queen Victoria's Earrings

Banana Republic

Modern Pearl Drop Earrings, $48

ESC: The White Queen

STARZ

Elizabeth I, The White Queen

Fighting for your birthright to the 15th century English throne is stressful work, but Elizabeth Tudor (Rebecca Ferguson) still finds time to be the envy of every noblewoman's wardrobe. If best dressed lists were a thing back in the day, we are sure Elizabeth would make the list every time. Be the most important person at your Halloween party in this monarchical ensemble. You don't even need a fancy robe either—just put on your longest golden-yellow frock and a tiara. Let your attitude say the rest. 

ESC: Elizabeth I Tiara

Icing

Gold-Tone and Crystal Wavy Peak Tiara, $16.99

Elizabeth I Dress

Boohoo

Plus Ebony Boho Lace Insert Maxi Dress, $23

ESC: Elizabeth I Shoes

Kelly & Katie

Jasmyn Sandal, $29.98

ESC: Once Upon a Time, Lana Parilla

ABC

Regina, Once Upon a Time

Are you always drawn to the antihero, or just want to stick with your edgy aesthetic? Regina a.k.a. the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) the gal for you. Snow White's stepmother from Once Upon a Time might be the most style-savvy villain known to man. Whenever she makes an entrance, she makes an entrance with her unconventional constructed hairstyles and head-to-toe leather outfits. With this look, you'll be the poison apple of everyone's eye.

ESC: Regina Once Upon a Time Jacket

Zara

Cropped Leather Jacket, $299

ESC: Regina's Leather Bustier

Aritzia

Tulula Sweetheart Bustier, $98

ESC: Regina's Leather Pants

H&M

Biker Leggings, $34.99

ESC: Regina Once Upon a Time Boot

Target

Sidney Velvet Over the Knee Boots by A New Day, $39.99

ESC: Claire Fraser, Outlander Season 2

Starz

Claire Fraser, Outlander

If you're eager to transport yourself back to the 1700s like Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), then we have the look for you. The 18th century was notorious for its extravagant gowns that aristocratic ladies wore to lavish parties—accompanied by architectural hairdos and statement earrings. One of Claire's most iconic looks is her red gown with a plunging neckline and rhinestone drop earrings she wore in the midst of rococo France. In a room of Marie Antoinette look-alikes, the time traveler knew how to stand out in the most elegant, understated way possible. Top off the look with a bright red lip and you will be the belle of the Versailles ball!

ESC: Claire Fraser Dress

Topshop

Plunge Midi Dress, $110

ESC: Claire Fraser Red Pumps

Steve Madden

Diva Pumps, $99.95

ESC: Claire Fraser Earrings

Givenchy

Gold-Toned Pavé & Pink Stone Drop Earrings, $31.50

ESC: Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Macall B.Polay/HBO

Daenerys, Game of Thrones

Show off your inner Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) in Daenerys' signature baby blue, royal garb. The younger Targaryen sibling's principles of justice, strong leadership and kindness gain her many followers on the road to claim her birthright, but we wouldn't be surprised if some of those followers were just obsessed with the Mother of Dragons' killer closet. Channel her wardrobe with a blue tunic, trousers and knee high boots.

ESC: Daenerys Dress

Gold Hawk

V-neck Camisole Dress V-neck Camisole Dress, $144

ESC: Daenerys Dragon Earrings

Walmart

Mystical Dragon Pewter Dangle Earrings, $9.99

ESC: Daenerys Boot

Aldo

Belinna Boot, $120

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

