Rachel Bilson Buys Pasadena Mansion After Hayden Christensen Split

Rachel Bilson is making moves.
The actress has purchased a $3.25 million mansion in Pasadena, Calif. after her split from Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter. E! News confirmed the breakup back in September, with a high school friend of Bilson's telling us exclusively at the time, "Yes, they are officially done within the last few weeks. It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."
Now Bilson is starting a new journey in a stunning new house. Take a look at pictures of Bilson's Pasadena residence, courtesy of Trulia.
According to Trulia, Bilson's mid-century modern pad was built in 1950 and was designed by Gregory Ain.
This is a single-level house that has 3678 square feet.
The living room area of the house has a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
This house has floor-to-ceiling windows and refurbished wood floors.
Bilson can invite guests to stay over at her new house, which has six bedrooms.
The new place has four bathrooms.
The actress has great views of the city from her new house.
Bilson has the ultimate backyard with views of the canyons.
The "resort-style backyard" also has a swimming pool.
