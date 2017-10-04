Regina George's Little Sister From Mean Girls Is All Grown Up: See What She Looks Like Now

Yesterday was October 3rd aka Mean Girls Day aka one of our favorite days of the year.

The holiday always fills our Twitter feeds full of hilarious GIFs from the chick flick as well as blogs loaded with lists of our favorite one-liners or throwback photos of the cast.

And yesterday was no exception. Not only did we see the cast come together for an incredible cause, supporting the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, we also got to see how they've all grown over the years.

One of the youngest stars from the movie stood out to us the most...

It's October 3rd! Mean Girls Cast Reunites for Good Cause

Do you remember Regina George's (Rachel McAdams) little sister, Kylie? She was the "Milkshake" dancing queen who had us cracking up while she watched Girls Gone Wild in the George family mansion with absolutely no parental supervision.

At the time, the actress—Nicole Crimi—was just 7 years old. Now, she's 21, about to graduate college and is absolutely stunning.

Check out the video above to see her all grown up!

