Shahs of Sunset Star Asa Soltan Rahmati Says She Lost All Her Pregnancy Weight in 8 Days

Better after baby!

Asa Soltan Rahmati gave birth to son Soltan Jackson on January 20, and now the Shahs of Sunset star says she lost all of her pregnancy weight in a mere eight days. Talk about a big week!

The designer attributes the dramatic weight loss to what she calls "liquid gold"—aka breastfeeding.

In new social media posts, the reality star also explains that she only gained 18 pounds during her pregnancy, but managed to shed all the weight in a little over a week.

In a fierce Instagram post showing off her post-baby body, Asa wrote, "Know your worth Lover and never let anyone tell you otherwise. #Golden #asasoltan #Priestess PS I lost my pregnancy weight in 8 days but I had only gained 18 pounds which was mostly just my Baby, extra fluids etc."

Whatever it was, it's clearly working for her!