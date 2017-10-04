Denim Overalls That Don't Look Juvenile

Branded: Denim Overalls

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This just in: Overalls are making a comeback. But are you ready for it?

You may have thought you left the button-front denim look behind for good because, well, wearing them makes you look like your most prepubescent self (not your sexiest look). However, if you do a little perusing you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that not all overalls are created equal.

You'll soon find that there are in fact figure-flattering, grown up versions that pair excellently with a bodysuit and strappy heels. Heck, you can even wear these out on date night! 

 

Don't believe us? Here are 25 pairs that prove the point.

Branded: Denim Overalls

3x1

3x1 Von Overall, $237

Branded: Denim Overalls

Madewell

Madewell Stretch-Denim Overalls, $150

Branded: Denim Overalls

Forever 21

Forever 21 Distressed Denim Overalls, $45

Branded: Denim Overalls

Rolla's

Rolla's Utility Overalls, $119

Branded: Denim Overalls

Frame

Frame Denim Le Overall Mix, $575

Branded: Denim Overalls

RED Valentino

RED Valentino Star Patch Denim Overalls, $794

Branded: Denim Overalls

Levi's

Levi's Original Overall, $128

Branded: Denim Overalls

Frame

Frame Antibes Cropped Stretch-Denim Overalls, $132

Branded: Denim Overalls

Free People

Free People The Boyfriend Overall, $98

Branded: Denim Overalls

Tortoise

Tortoise Teracay Overall, $426

Branded: Denim Overalls

Current/Elliott

Current/Elliott The Dweller Cropped Denim Overalls, $155

Branded: Denim Overalls

Slink Jeans

Slink Jeans Racerback Overalls, $118

Branded: Denim Overalls

H&M

H&M Denim Bib Overalls, $35

Branded: Denim Overalls

Forever 21

Forever 21 Distressed Denim Overalls, $35

Branded: Denim Overalls

SJYP

SJYP Cutoff Denim Overalls, $430

Branded: Denim Overalls

Alexachung

Alexachung Denim Overalls, $350

Branded: Denim Overalls

One Teaspoon

One Teaspoon Diamonde Awesome Overalls, $126

Branded: Denim Overalls

Levi's

Levi's Orange Tab Overalls, $128

Branded: Denim Overalls

Madewell

Madewell Indigo Skinny Overalls, $148

Branded: Denim Overalls

Ganni

Ganni Sheffield Bow-Embellished Denim Overalls, $250

Branded: Denim Overalls

Forever 21

Forever 21 Contemporary Denim Overalls, $30

Branded: Denim Overalls

Free People

Free People A Line Overalls, $128

Branded: Denim Overalls

Cheap Monday

Cheap Monday Spray Overalls, $105

Branded: Denim Overalls

H&M

H&M Denim Bib Overalls, $50

Branded: Denim Overalls

Rachel Rachel Roy

Rachel Rachel Roy Crop Skinny Overalls, $129

Branded: Denim Overalls

Slink Jeans

Slink Jeans Crossback Tie Waist Overalls, $118

Branded: Denim Overalls

Mad Almadal

Mad Almadal Overalls, $430

Branded: Denim Overalls

Don't Cry

Don't Cry Overalls, $209

Branded: Denim Overalls

SJYP

SJYP Overalls, $225

Told you you'd look like an adult in these babies. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

