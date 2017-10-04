A History of Kate Winslet and James Cameron's Relationship: Why Their Reunion for Avatar Is Raising Eyebrows

Kate Winslet is joining the Avatar cast.

The Oscar-winning actress is reuniting with her former Titanic director James Cameron for the upcoming Avatar sequels. Cameron told Deadline of the reunion, "Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can't wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life."

While the reunion might seem very exciting from the outside, it might be pretty shocking to those who remember Winslet's comments about working with the director on Titanic.