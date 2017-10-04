Adrienne Bailon Says Kourtney Kardashian Was Her ''Breakup Buddy'' Post-Rob Kardashian Split

Of her post-breakup time with Kourt, the actress/singer said, "She was so much fun. I was definitely more the sad one crying at home and she was like, 'No girl, we are going to go out. We're going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We're going to have so much fun!' And I needed that because we were both going through the same thing but we dealt with the breakup differently."

Adrienne and Rob called it quits after two years of dating. The former Cheetah Girl has said publicly on several occasions that the split was due to Rob's cheating on her.

In 2016, Adrienne cleared up any rumors that she stepped out on the reality star. She said on The Real, "I absolutely never cheated on Rob. And I just want to clarify that. And the way it's said—it's like, 'She slept with mad people.' I'm like, 'Uh, I can't speak for anybody else, but I can assure [you] that was not me.'"

While Kourtney later got back together with Scott (only to makeup and breakup with his for the next few years), Adrienne moved on to music exec Lenny Santiago. The two got engaged in February 2015, but parted ways that following September. Adrienne eventually dated and then married Grammy Award–winning, Christian music artist Israel Houghton in 2016.