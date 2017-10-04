Adrienne Bailon Says Kourtney Kardashian Was Her ''Breakup Buddy'' Post-Rob Kardashian Split

After a bad breakup every gal needs a good breakup buddy...
While on her syndicated talk show, The Real, Adrienne Bailon confessed to her other co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry earlier today that when she and Rob Kardashian broke up it was actually his oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, whom she leaned on to get through the heartbreak.
"When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my break up buddy was his sister, Kourtney, who at the time had broken up with Scott for a moment."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Of her post-breakup time with Kourt, the actress/singer said, "She was so much fun. I was definitely more the sad one crying at home and she was like, 'No girl, we are going to go out. We're going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We're going to have so much fun!' And I needed that because we were both going through the same thing but we dealt with the breakup differently."
Adrienne and Rob called it quits after two years of dating. The former Cheetah Girl has said publicly on several occasions that the split was due to Rob's cheating on her.
In 2016, Adrienne cleared up any rumors that she stepped out on the reality star. She said on The Real, "I absolutely never cheated on Rob. And I just want to clarify that. And the way it's said—it's like, 'She slept with mad people.' I'm like, 'Uh, I can't speak for anybody else, but I can assure [you] that was not me.'"
While Kourtney later got back together with Scott (only to makeup and breakup with his for the next few years), Adrienne moved on to music exec Lenny Santiago. The two got engaged in February 2015, but parted ways that following September. Adrienne eventually dated and then married Grammy Award–winning, Christian music artist Israel Houghton in 2016.
But even though the 33-year-old has moved on, she has also admitted that getting cheated on will always have an effect on her.
"I will say this, I think anyone who has been in a relationship where they've been cheated on or hurt, it affects you," she said. "It affected me so much that I made it a conscious decision not to do that to the next person because when you experience the kind of hurt that being cheated on will make you question yourself. "
Despite being hurt by how things ended with Rob, Adrienne admitted that his young age definitely played a role. "He was 21 years old at the time. We were super young. This was over 10 years ago. This is such old news," she said.
Well we're glad she had Kourt to lean on and party with back in the day!