How to Get Jessica Biel's Elvis-Inspired Hairstyle

"The way that I think about hair is that it's like architecture," Adir Abergel told E! News. "If you don't create the right foundation from the beginning, everything else collapses."
Adir is much like an architect. His looks are carefully planned, detail-oriented and, in case of Jessica Biel's 2017 Emmys hair, stand tall. You will often find his styles on the red carpet, complementing the beauty of celebrities, such as Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts, Rooney Mara,Marion Cotillardand more. But, his styling is constantly changing, due to his constant pursuit for inspiration and modernization of iconic looks.
"So I take something that is very classic and then I always add an edge by looking at a lot of references," the Virtue Labs creative director told us, while recreating the star's glam, half-up style at Violet Grey Salon. Decade-specific looks, African-American hair, tribal styles, Native American hair, this stylist's mood boards know no boundaries. "Even with Jessica Biel, it was a very simple style that anyone can do at home, but I took a lot of references from the '40s, I took some from the ‘60s, I looked at a lot of Elvis inspirations—you know, the big pompadours."
Before he could realize his Elvis dream for the Emmys red carpet, Jessica went to Tracey Cunningham, who dyed her hair three times before achieving the perfect hue. Then, Adir went through a series of steps to achieve her noteworthy beauty.
Want to wear red carpet-worthy hair? The stylist broke down the look, so you can get the look with ease. Follow the steps below and watch the video above!
Step 1: Use a volumizing product on your freshly-washed hair, such as the Virtue Uplifted Volumizing Whip.
Step 2: Create curls with a mid-sized curling iron barrel.
Step 3: Set each curl with a pin and allow the hair to cool.
Step 4: Carefully brush out the curls.
Step 5: Rub the Virtue Polish Un-Frizz Cream into your hands, then apply to the hair for added sheen.
Step 6: Back comb the hair, until it has a lot of volume and body.
Step 7: For added length, add clip-in extensions to the hair.
Step 8: Brush to smooth
Step 9: Pull the top half of your hair upward and secure with hair pins.
Step 10: Cascade hair to one side.
Step 11: Apply finishing hairspray. Adir used the Shu Uemura Sheer Lacquer Hairspray.
Step 12: Set the style with a diffuser.
RELATED ARTICLE: Everyone Will Heart Your Rihanna Halloween Makeup