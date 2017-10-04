Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Have "Amicably Settled" Divorce Case

A History of Kate Winslet and James Cameron's Relationship: Why Their Reunion for Avatar Is Raising Eyebrows
Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are on the road to being officially divorced.
Tom's attorney tells E! News exclusively, "I can confirm for Tom that the case was amicably settled. Uncontested divorce papers were submitted to the New York City Supreme Court on Sept. 18. Tom filed for divorce in early August."
However, although they have settled the divorce case, Tom and Luann are not legally divorced because it has not yet been finalized.
The couple's ups and downs have been well documented throughout their relationship. After getting engaged in Feb. 2016, the duo tied the knot on New Year's Eve in Dec. 2016. But about seven months later, Luann and Tom decided to end their marriage.
It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!— Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017
On Aug. 3 Luann told her Twitter followers that the couple's marriage was over. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
At the time of the split announcement, a source told E! News that the duo had a prenuptial agreement.
A month later, Tom broke his silence about the divorce. "I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together," he told E! News exclusively. "The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."
Luann is currently in Florida, helping with hurricane relief. She posted a video on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. She told her followers, "We can move mountains or a pebble but we are moving forward-helping humanity."
She continued, "EVERYONE can help out in any way they feel is right; keep it positive, give hope to others who need it the most, any words of kindness, any gesture of love, any means that you can muster up will make the current climate better #worldneedslove #weneedlove #animalsneedlove #help #give #time #money #love #smile #hope @americanredcross Call 1-800-Red Cross, text Red Cross to 90999 to make a 10 dollar donation, or visit redcross.org"