Kim Cattrall Compares Sex and the City 3 Drama to "Toxic Relationship"

More from Kim Cattrall's side of the story about the Sex and the City 3 controversy has been revealed, with her comparing the drama to a "toxic relationship."

Last week, DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to soon begin production on the movie after refusing to meet demands by the actress, who played Samantha Jones in the TV and film franchise. A source told E! News this is untrue and Cattrall later tweeted, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

In a new excerpt from her interview taped for Piers Morgan's ITV show, Life Stories, she said she had no idea when she last spoke to her co-stars, and that no one was reaching out when the DailyMailTV report began circulating, The Daily Mail newspaper reported Tuesday.

"And that's another thing that's really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'How you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it,' she said. 'And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, 'Are you available?' and you say 'Yes' and 'Here's the job' and you say 'Yes but thank you very much but I'm sort of over here right now but thank you very much' and that person turns to you and they say 'That's great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.'"

"That's not what happened here," she said. "This is, it feels like a toxic relationship.'"