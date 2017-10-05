Kim Kardashian Sobs and Fears Being Robbed During Mexico Vacation: "We're the Biggest Targets Ever!"

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Unflattering Bikini Photos on Mexican Vacation: "I Literally Don't Look Like This!"
Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery is still affecting her months after the horrifying experience.
In the preview clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old mother of two is in Mexico celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's birthday when she gets an unexpected panic attack. Kim sobs as she calls pal Joe Francis, the owner of the villa the girls are staying at.
"I just have anxiety. Are you sure it's safe here?" Kim cries on the phone.
"Yeah, Kim it's safe there, I promise," Joe assures her. "I promise you it's safe. I have my kids there. It's safe."
E!
"Ever since Paris I just like go through this worst case scenario mode in my head," Kim admits. "I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea that I was gonna end up feeling this way. But it hit me right as we were getting off the plane that all of these people at the airport are gonna see 17 or 18 girls all with our Chanel bags, you know Louis Vuitton this and it just like hit me. We're the biggest target ever."
"I'm just like, ‘Why did I come?!'" Kim tells Joe.
See Kim break down in the clip above.
