Kim Kardashian Sobs and Fears Being Robbed During Mexico Vacation: "We're the Biggest Targets Ever!"

Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery is still affecting her months after the horrifying experience.

In the preview clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old mother of two is in Mexico celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's birthday when she gets an unexpected panic attack. Kim sobs as she calls pal Joe Francis, the owner of the villa the girls are staying at.

"I just have anxiety. Are you sure it's safe here?" Kim cries on the phone.

"Yeah, Kim it's safe there, I promise," Joe assures her. "I promise you it's safe. I have my kids there. It's safe."