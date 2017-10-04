Kesha Recalls the Exact Moment She Realized She Needed Help for Her Eating Disorder

Kesha told the magazine that she had felt pressure to "be a certain size" and that "certain people" would shame her for wanting to eat. Although the singer didn't name names, Rolling Stone cited court papers in which Kesha accused Dr. Luke of calling her a "fat f--king refrigerator;" however, he denied ever telling her to lose weight.

"I really just thought I wasn't supposed to eat food," she said.

"And then if I ever did," she added. "I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I'd think, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe I actually did that horrible thing. I'm so ashamed of myself because I don't deserve to eat food."

This led Kesha down a path in which she was "starving myself." She even admitted that she felt "like a loser" during her recovery. But after a fellow music industry friend won several Grammys and congratulated her on reclaiming her health, the singer started to take a new perspective.

'Congratulations to you,'" she told Rolling Stone, recalling the unnamed musician's words. "And I was like, 'For what?' And he was like, 'Who cares about my Grammys? You just saved your f--king life.' And I just was blown away by that, because it made me look at the whole thing totally differently."

"Oh, wait. I did just take my life into my own hands and choose life over a slow, painful, shameful self-imposed death," she continued. "And I need to stop just being so f--king mean to myself."

Kesha opened up about how her new album saved her life on Good Morning America.

"It's so personal," she said on the show. "I've written every song on this album and they're all so personal and this song, I think, is just really important because it talks about me, personally, going through something very hard—lots of very hard things, making it through, not giving up and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes."

"I think this record has quite literally saved my life," she added. "And I hope you guys like it and I hope you can hear it and I hope it helps people."