Nicole Richie Spoofs Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Video in Great News

Taylor Swift (sort of) makes a cameo in Thursday's episode of NBC's Bad News.

In a sneak peek released Tuesday, Diana St. Tropez (Tina Fey) comes across a nasty headline: "SHOTS FIRED! Portia Scott Griffith DECLARES SQUAD FEUD WITH MMN BOARDROOM BITCH." Diana then watches as TV anchor Portia Scott-Griffith (Nicole Richie) trashes her through song.

In the "Bad Blood" spoof, Portia—a.k.a. Calamity—takes the lead and proceeds to diss her newly appointed boss. "You better wash dish, bish / I've had enough of your ish, bish / I'm a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish," Portia sings. "You better wash dish, bish / I've had enough of your ish, bish / I'm a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish."