Soccer Player Alex Morgan Apologizes After Drunken Incident at Disney World

Alex Morgan is apologizing today after an incident that happened at Disney World over the weekend.

The soccer star and Olympic gold medalist was kicked out of Disney World on Sunday after allegedly drinking a bit too much. Morgan and MLS players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes were among the group of people involved in Sunday's incident at Disney.

On Sunday before being kicked out, Morgan, who plays in the National Women's Soccer League for the Orlando Pride, posted a photo from Epcot Center with her group of friends. "Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big," she captioned the pic.