Soccer Player Alex Morgan Apologizes After Drunken Incident at Disney World

I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2017
Alex Morgan is apologizing today after an incident that happened at Disney World over the weekend.
The soccer star and Olympic gold medalist was kicked out of Disney World on Sunday after allegedly drinking a bit too much. Morgan and MLS players Donny Toia and Giles Barnes were among the group of people involved in Sunday's incident at Disney.
On Sunday before being kicked out, Morgan, who plays in the National Women's Soccer League for the Orlando Pride, posted a photo from Epcot Center with her group of friends. "Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big," she captioned the pic.
The incident report obtained by E! News says a little after 8 p.m. at an United Kingdom pub in Epcot Center, Barnes cut in front of another guest and got into a verbal argument. Security managers escorted him to the front of Epcot where he was issued a trespass warning.
As Barnes was being escorted out of the park, deputies were advised that other managers "needed help escorting other individuals out of the park." Deputies then saw Morgan outside of Space Ship Earth "yelling" and "screaming." The report also said that Morgan "appeared to be highly impaired" and that she made "a loud verbal statement that she knows the Orlando Swat team."
Morgan along with Toia and his wife who were noted in the report as being "verbally aggressive," were then taken to a conference room where they "continued to be belligerent." The three of them then left Epcot's front area after an officer activated his body camera.
After news broke of the incident, the soccer star took to Twitter to apologize.
"I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend," Morgan wrote on Wednesday. "I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn."
The Orlando Pride soccer team is set to play in the NWSL Semi-Final this Saturday in Portland.