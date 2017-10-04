Jim Carrey Recalls How Tommy Lee Jones Told Him He Hates Him

OK, so The Riddler and Harvey Two-Face weren't the best of friends when the Batman Forever cameras were off.

On Norm MacDonald's podcast Norm MacDonald Live, Jim Carrey talked about how his co-star Tommy Lee Jones "hated" him—and told him so to his face while the 1995 movie was in production. Jones has not commented.

"I was at a restaurant and the maitre de said, 'Oh, I hear you're working with Tommy Lee Jones. He's over in the corner, having dinner.' And I went over and...and I said, 'Hey Tommy! How you doing?' like that," Carrey said. "And the blood just drained from his face, like he had been thinking about me 24 hours."