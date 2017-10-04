Kellan Lutz Finally Confirms His Engagement to Brittany Gonzales

It looks like Kellan Lutz will be planning a wedding soon.
The Twilight actor confirmed his engagement to Brittany Gonzales while making a guest appearance on Steve. As it turns out, the bride-to-be used to work in the audience department for Steve Harvey's other show Family Feud in Atlanta.
When Harvey referred to Gonzales as Lutz's fiancée, the actor didn't correct him and responded with a solid "yep." The Emmett Cullen character then called Gonzales the "light of my life" and proceeded talk about his sweetheart's Family Feud connection.
"She couldn't be here today, but she wanted to come and give you guys the biggest hugs," he said. "She had the best time on the show."
"We had some nice people working at Family Feud—I didn't see her though," Harvey said. "You hit the jackpot. That's pretty good."
"Yeah, I did," Lutz agreed.
"She must have been in disguise on the show," Harvey quipped.
"She worked hard, but she's amazing," Lutz said.
Awwww.
E! News reported on Lutz's fiancé status back in September after Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight wrote about the news; however, he hadn't confirmed the news at the time.
The couple met in August 2016, and Lutz seemed to know that Gonzales was his perfect match right away. In December of that year, he posted a picture of them holding hands and called Gonzales the "love of my life" and "the ONE" in a super sweet caption.
I've been a bit MIA from social media lately and just living life to the fullest. 2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with. The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me. It's truly mind blowing to surrender to Him and see the blessings he has in store. Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife. I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn't know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways. I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with. Thank you for loving me the way that you always do. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for your beautiful unconditional heart. When you know, you know! I am so blessed to have her in my life and so blessed that I never settled for anything less. For all of you out there looking for love, don't settle for anything less then His best. Your best friend is right around the corner! Trust me, I know! Thank You God! Thank You My Love! Jeremiah 29:11 - For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Amen!
Congratulations to the happy couple! Watch the video to see the interview.