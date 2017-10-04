Beverly Hills 90210 & Melrose Place Stars Luke Perry and Grant Show Reminisce About High School in Nostalgic CW Promo

"Well here we go again."

With next week's premieres of season two of Riverdale and the pilot of Dynasty, Luke Perry and Grant Show are back to back on Wednesdays once again, more than 23 years after Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place aired back to back on Wednesday nights. In this new promo, exclusive to E! News, the two stars meet up once again.

"Have we met? You look familiar," Show says as Perry joins him on a couch.

"I was thinking the same thing," Perry says.

"Where'd you go to high school?" Show asks.

"A little high school in Beverly Hills."