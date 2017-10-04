Taylor Swift Leads 2017 MTV EMAs Nominations

Look what you made her do this time.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees for the 2017 MTV EMAs with six nominations, including one for her new "Look What You Made Me Do" video and one for "Best Look," in which she competes against ex Harry Styles.

Shawn Mendes received five nods. Kendrick Lamar and Swift's BFF Ed Sheeran both received four.

Check out a full list of nominations for the 2017 MTV EMAs:

BEST U.S. ACT

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd