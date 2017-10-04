Melissa Gorga Expertly Explains Why Danielle Staub Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey X-Factor

Melissa Gorga knows what's up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star broke down exactly what makes Danielle Staub, an original cast member of the reality show who is returning for season eight, such entertaining television.

"I think there's a lot of preconceived thoughts about Danielle, but you'll be [pleasantly] surprised," Melissa told E! News.

Yes, after six seasons away, Danielle returns to the Garden State. Danielle joins Melissa, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker and newcomer Margaret Josephs. Danielle is wildly unpredictable, aside from the fact that she makes for excellent TV. She's the original Kelly Dodd and LeeAnne Locken, a spice needed to kick the reality TV dish up a notch. Hold onto the tables—or maybe it's glasses this time.