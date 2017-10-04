Melissa Gorga Expertly Explains Why Danielle Staub Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey X-Factor

by Chris Harnick

Melissa Gorga knows what's up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star broke down exactly what makes Danielle Staub, an original cast member of the reality show who is returning for season eight, such entertaining television.

"I think there's a lot of preconceived thoughts about Danielle, but you'll be [pleasantly] surprised," Melissa told E! News.

Yes, after six seasons away, Danielle returns to the Garden State. Danielle joins Melissa, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker and newcomer Margaret Josephs. Danielle is wildly unpredictable, aside from the fact that she makes for excellent TV. She's the original Kelly Dodd and LeeAnne Locken, a spice needed to kick the reality TV dish up a notch. Hold onto the tables—or maybe it's glasses this time.

"You have no idea what's going to bother her, you have no idea what's going to make her happy," Melissa told E! News. "It's all just—[snaps]—She just wings it. It is what it is. I think she's interesting. Listen…viewers are watching reality TV. I don't think you want to watch us knit…I think we've obviously done something right to go on for eight seasons. I just think we like to keep it fresh and really just put our real selves out there, or else what are you watching for?"

So about those broken glasses—you've seen the trailer—and there's more to look forward to.

"Listen, there are more than one crazy dinner fights and I know all Housewives fans love a crazy dinner, but we're going to give you like, seven," Melissa said, noting each ended with cast members baffled at how things escalated.

Why do the dinners reach such high drama peaks? Melissa breaks it down in the video above.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

