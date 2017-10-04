Everything We Know About Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn's New Romance

247PAPS.TV / Splash News
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Love is in the air for Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn.
The "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer seems to be dating the 13 Reasons Why star.
The two recently spent some one-on-one time together in New York. Smith and Flynn were spotted eating lunch in the West Village and were photographed sharing a kiss. Smith was also seen putting his arm around Flynn as they walked throughout the city.
In addition, the Grammy-winning singer and the actor dined at the seafood restaurant CATCH NYC and enjoyed drinks and dancing at CATCH NYC Rooftop.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
But this isn't the only outing they had in the Big Apple. They also saw the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen—a popular choice among celebrities, including Beyoncé, Morgan Freeman, Julianne Moore and Zac Efron.
Smith tweeted about how much he enjoyed the show and received a thankful reply from the show's star Ben Platt.
Just went to see 'Dear Evan Hansen' - out of this universe. I properly snot cried throughout!! @BenSPLATT was sensational xx GO SEE IT— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 4, 2017
Thank you so much for coming. Your music and your voice are wildly inspiring. ?? https://t.co/IC3LxUyc1U— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 4, 2017
It wasn't too long ago that Smith described himself as "insanely single" during a Beats 1 radio interview with Zane Lowe.
"I think I'm even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour," Smith told Lowe. "So, I'm insanely single."
However, the singer said that he's learned from his past relationships.
"What I've been through relationship-wise the last year has made me a lot stronger," he said during the interview, "and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it."
Although, the artist is still relatively new to the dating scene. In 2015, the "Stay With Me" singer told E! News that he had never had a boyfriend.
"I've never had a boyfriend so I don't really know any different, which I think is very lucky actually," he shared with E! News at the time. "I'm still learning on what's right and what's normal in dates."
The two celebrities have also been liking each other's Instagram posts over the past few weeks. Back in mid September, Flynn posted a message on Instagram in which he spoke out against hate and the person who wrote "Vote No" in skywriting during Australia's voting period for same-sex marriage. In his post, the actor said he was part of LGBTQ+ community.
"Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us," part of his message read. "F--k that. We've been scared sh-tless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #f--khate"
Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate
Neither Smith nor Flynn had confirmed their relationship status at the time of this writing, so we'll have to keep an eye out to see if their budding relationship continues to grow.
Don't miss E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.