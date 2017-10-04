Finally! The Law and Order: SVU Change Everyone—Including Kelli Giddish—Has Been Waiting For

Things are changing in the squad room for Law & Order: SVU's Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

"I'm so looking forward to developing a friendship with Benson, the Rollins and Benson relationship, because they have so much in common," Giddish told E! News on set of SVU. Viewers got a glimpse of the new dynamic in the Law & Order: SVU season 19 premiere when Benson confessed to Rollins about her latest struggle with Noah, her son.

"They have been at odds, it's just nice to come into that office and know that we're not going to fight and kind of support each other as I think these two characters would in real life," Giddish continued.