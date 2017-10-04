Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans and It's Hilarious

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon made themselves comfortable...in their fans' photos. 

The songstress and late-night host decided to play the ultimate prank on unsuspecting people posing for a photo at the NBC gift shop. During the segment from The Tonight Show Wednesday, one by one, the professional jokesters grabbed props, like a hot dog, giant cowboy hats and umbrellas, and snuck into the background of each group's photo. As the people posed around a Voice chair, Cyrus and Fallon jumped in at the last minute just in time to say cheese. 

However, the fun really began once the fans realized there were famous photobombers in their midst. 

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Best Looks

Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

YouTube

There was no shortage of screams as the men and women realized who else was in the room. After all the shock and hugs, the two jokesters got to take an official picture with their fans without having to hide in plain sight. 

The only question remains: what would you do if you turned around and saw Miley and Jimmy standing there? 

While you ponder that thought, here are a few more hilarious celebrity photobombs:

Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Brooks Laich

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Derek Hough

The Dancing With the Stars pro photobombed his sister Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys, the couple's first red carpet debut as a couple.

Amy Schumer, Jasmin Pereira, Jon Bates

Christine Wehrmeier/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer

In June 2017, the actress and comedienne made a surprise appearance during couple Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates's wedding photo shoot in London.

Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Photobomb

Instagram

Oprah Winfrey & Kerry Washington

"Best photobomb of my life," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram. "#supersoulsessions #supersoulsisters @oprah @drshefalitsabary." 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Eric Stonestreet

Instagram

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello & Eric Stonestreet

The Modern Family actor photobombs his co-star and her husband at the 2016 SAG Awards.

LACMA 2015 Art+Film, Diane Kruger, Jared Leto, Photobomb

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Jared Leto & Diane Kruger

The actor was quite The Joker at LACMA's 2015 Art+Film Gala.

Jay Z, Beyonce, Pizza Photobomb

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Beyoncé & Jay Z

While Queen Bee and her husband were working the crowd at the 2015 Met Gala, this guy in the background was busy working a slice of delicious pizza.

Kevin Hart, Alyssa Milano

@Parisa/Splash News

Kevin Hart, Alyssa Milano

Hart is usually the one pulling the pranks, but looks like the Charmed alum was able to pull a fast one on the Get Hard actor at his Hollywood premiere.

Chris Pratt, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Evans, Tonight Show, Photobomb

YouTube

Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans

The fellas have some fun photobombing unsuspecting football fans on NBC's Super Bowl XLIX red carpet!

Nicole Scherzinger, Instagram

Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger

"Ahhh so cool and inspiring to meet #TimBurton tonight at my show @CatsMusical #Cats #LondonPalladium," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Even cooler being #photobombed by the #HelenaBonhamCarter !!!!!"

Kim Kardashian, Usher, Photobomb, MTV 2014 VMA's

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kim Kardashian

LOL! Usher sneaks into Kim's red carpet photo at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, Photobomb

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

Zoe Saldana

The pregnant star and her hubby get photobombed by a tattooed prankster in L.A.!

Julianna Margulies, Cloris Leachman

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Cloris Leachman

Ooops! While posing for red carpet pics, Julianna Margulies gets a surprise from a fellow actress. 

Tom Hardy, Photobomb

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Tom Hardy

While filming The Dark Knight Rises in Pittsburgh in 2011, the British star made a surprise (and rather menacing) appearance at a couple's nearby wedding shoot, featuring a group of lovely bridesmaids. "You have my permission to kiss the bride."

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Photobomb

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kris Jenner

The victim: Kim Kardashian at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Sienna Miller, Cara Delevingne, Photobomb

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

The model creeped up on Sienna Miller at the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Paula Patton, Simon Pegg, Tom Cruise, Lea Seydoux, Photobomb

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Simon Pegg

Pegg pranked costars Paula Patton, Tom Cruise and Léa Seydoux at the Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol premiere in London.

Adam Lambert, Fans, Photobomb

Manny Hernandez/FilmMagic

Adam Lambert

The singer snuck into fans' selfie during the 19th Annual Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami, Fla.

Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lawrence, Nina Jacobson, Jena Malone, Photobomb

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

The victims: Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Nina Jacobson and Jena Malone, attending a special screening of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in New York City.

Hayden Panettiere, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, Photobomb

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hayden Panettiere

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt got photobombed by the Nashville star at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

Leslie Mann, Christina Applegate, Photobomb

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Christina Applegate

The victim: Leslie Mann, attending the premiere of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in London.

George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld, Photobomb

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

George Clooney

Clooney tried to steal the spotlight from Steven Spielberg, Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld at the USC Shoah Foundation Institute 2013 Ambassadors for Humanity gala in New York City.

David Cross, Amber Tamblyn, Amy Poehler, Photobomb

Brian Killian/Getty Images

Amber Tamblyn

The actress teased her husband David Cross and pal Amy Poehler at the Sleep No More New Year's Eve 2014 Party in New York City.

Zach Braff, Photobomb

Sascha Reinking

Zach Braff

The Scrubs actor photobombs a random newlywed couple in the streets of NYC, as captured by professional shutterbug Sascha Reinking.

Carly Simon, Jane Fonda, Melanie Griffith, Photobomb

Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com

Jane Fonda, Melanie Griffith & Carly Simon

At 75 years old, The Newsroom star has mastered the art of photobombing

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston

One week before the Breaking Bad series finale, the two costars try to lighten the mood with their hilarious antics on the red carpet.

Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage

Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas

Step aside Joe Jonas! The youngest Jo Bro reunites with his close friend at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage

Rebel Wilson

Shortly after winning a Teen Choice Award, the Pitch Perfect star poses with costars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin.

Princess Eugenie of York, Queen Elizabeth II

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty was upstaged by Princess Eugenie at day one of the Royal Ascot races.

Anne Hathaway, Photobombing, MET Gala

Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

Joshua Jackson

The victim: The former Dawson's Creek star makes a wide-eyed expression behind Anne Hathaway while walking the 2013 Met Gala red carpet.

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Photobomb

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Emma Stone

The victims: Boyfriend Andrew Garfield, Eleanor Matsuura and Neil Stuke. 

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey

The victim: An innocent woman in Boston (apparently, the actor couldn't resist his urge to interrupt her Kodak moment). 

Russell Brand, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Photobomb

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES

Justin Bieber

The victims: Katy Perry and then-husband Russell Brand.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson, Grammys

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Kelly Clarkson

The victims: Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi.

Robert Pattinson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, Russell Brand, Photobomb

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Russell Brand

The Victims: Actors Robert Pattinson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart on stage at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

Neil Patrick Harris, Photobomb

Neil Patrick Harris

The victims: Ian Somerhalder and his very attractive friend.

Michael Cera, Photobomb

Michael Cera

The victims: Whoever these people are.

Ringo Starr, Justin Bieber, Ke$ha, Kesha, Photobomb

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ringo Starr

The Victims: Justin Bieber and Ke$ha during dress rehearsal at Staples Center.

 

Jake Gyllenhaal, Photobomb, Jackie Chan, Uma Thurman

Jake Gyllenhaal

The victims: Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee and Uma Thurman.

Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, Michelle Obama, Obama

Youtube

Malia Obama

The victims: Parents President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

Cory Monteith, Zooey Deschanel, Lea Michele, Photobomb

Cory Monteith

The victims: Zooey Deschanel and Glee girlfriend Lea Michele.

Taylor Swift, Daniel Craig

http://twitpic.com/k53yg

Daniel Craig

The victims: Taylor Swift and some girl.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Angelina Jolie, Michael Douglas, Photobomb

Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Michael Douglas

The victims: Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angelina Jolie.

Aaron Sorkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Armie Hammer, Photobomb

Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Armie Hammer

The victims: Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin and costar Jesse Eisenberg.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Martha Plimpton, Photobomb

Tumblr

Tina Fey

The victims: Amy Poehler and Martha Plimpton.

Johnny Depp, Tim Burton, Photobomb

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images

Johnny Depp

The victim: Alice in Wonderland director Tim Burton.

Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The victims: Miranda Kerr and husband Orlando Bloom.

Donald Trump, Photobomb, Instagram

Instagram

Tyler, The Creator

The victim: Donald Trump (sucker!).

Madalina Ghenea, Gerard Butler, 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Larry Busacca/VF13/Getty Images

Gerard Butler

The victim: model Madalina Ghenea.

Photos

See More From Celebrity Photobombs

Which celebrity would you want to photobomb you? Sound off in the comments!

