Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans and It's Hilarious

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon made themselves comfortable...in their fans' photos.

The songstress and late-night host decided to play the ultimate prank on unsuspecting people posing for a photo at the NBC gift shop. During the segment from The Tonight Show Wednesday, one by one, the professional jokesters grabbed props, like a hot dog, giant cowboy hats and umbrellas, and snuck into the background of each group's photo. As the people posed around a Voice chair, Cyrus and Fallon jumped in at the last minute just in time to say cheese.

However, the fun really began once the fans realized there were famous photobombers in their midst.