Pauley Perrette Leaving NCIS After Season 15

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Outlander

Outlander's Claire and Brianna Are Caught in a Horrible Fight in Sneak Peek of "Freedom & Whisky"

Real Housewives of New Jersey

Melissa Gorga Expertly Explains Why Danielle Staub Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey X-Factor

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Finally! The Law and Order: SVU Change Everyone—Including Kelli Giddish—Has Been Waiting For

NCIS, Pauley Perrette

CBS

NCIS is losing another team member. Pauley Perrette is saying goodbye to the long-running CBS drama at the end of its current season, season 15.

Perrette, who has been playing forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the show since its start, made the announcement on Twitter.

"So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)," she wrote in a note posted on Twitter. "It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do."

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

See the tweet above.

CBS did not immediately return request for comment.

The series currently stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Duane Henry, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum. It previously said goodbye to long-running cast members Michael Weatherly, who went on to star in CBS's Bull, and Cote de Pablo. Jennifer Esposito appeared in a one-season arc last year.

NCIS airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ NCIS , Pauley Perrette , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.