Ryan Gosling's Daughter Amada Didn't Have That Magical First Impression of New York

by Elyse Dupre

Family vacations are always memorable, and Ryan Gosling is sure to remember the first time he brought his youngest daughter to New York.

While making a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gosling told Jimmy Kimmel how he brought his whole family—including Eva Mendes and his two daughters Esmeralda and Amada—to New York for his Saturday Night Live hosting duties.

This trip marked Amada's first visit to the Big Apple, and Gosling wanted to take in the moment with his one-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, the Blade Runner 2049 actor didn't get the sentimental memory he was hoping for when he brought his daughter to the window to look at the city's skyline.

"I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York,'" Gosling said. "And two cars went smash, and smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out and I won't repeat the hand gestures for you, but I just quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window."

"She learned to give the finger in New York. Wow. That's a very New York experience," Kimmel said. "That's about as good as it gets." 

 

However, this wasn't the only funny moment on the Gosling-Mendes family vacation. Gosling had several hilarious moments on the 43rd season premiere of SNL. In fact, some of his sketches were so funny that the actor cracked up on stage.

Gosling's opening sketch was particularly silly. He kicked off the show by telling the audience how he saved jazz with his role in LaLa Land. Gosling's co-star in the film Emma Stone even got in on the joke and made an appearance on stage, telling Gosling and the audience, "We saved jazz."

Watch the video to see Gosling tell the story of his daughter's first experience in the Big Apple.

