Céline Dion Donates Concert Proceeds to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Céline Dion is returning to the stage to prove just how strong Las Vegas is.

On Tuesday evening, the Grammy winner performed to a packed house at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace where she paid tribute to all those affected by this past weekend's shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The "Power of Love" singer announced that she would be donating all proceeds from the concert to the victims of Sunday's shooting.

"On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering, but tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss," Dion told the audience. "We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need."

Before the show even began, several attendees also noticed that this evening's performance would be something extra special. In photos posted online from inside the arena, fans discovered that Céline had #VegasStrong signs on the big screen.

"Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas," she previously shared on Instagram when first hearing of the shooting that left 59 people dead.