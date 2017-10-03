Jason Aldean Cancels Upcoming Concerts Out of Respect for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Jason Aldean has cancelled three of his upcoming concerts after at least 59 people were killed and 527 more were injured on Sunday during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
The country music superstar was performing when a gunman opened fire on the festival goers and now he is taking a pause on his tour "out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans."
Aldean announced on his website that he's cancelling his Oct. 6 concert in Los Angeles, CA., his Oct. 7 concert in San Diego, CA., and his Oct. 8 concert in Anaheim, CA. He is refunding the money for all of his ticket holders.
The singer released a statement to fans, "As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."
His tour is set to resume on October 12 in Tulsa, OK.
Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic
The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer's statement continued, "Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do—play our songs for them."
Lamenting the possibility to disappointing fans, the 40-year-old continued, "I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed. I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time."
He ended simply: "Thank You and God Bless."
On Sunday night, Stephen Paddock aimed at the crowd of 22,000 from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Video footage showed the musician running offstage as bullets were fired.
In the aftermath, Aldean took to Instagram to let fans know he was safe and pray for those who were not.
"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," he said. "#heartbroken #stopthehate."
A day after the horrific events, Aldean called for unity among a polarized country.
"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see," Aldean said.
"This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in."
Our hearts go out to Aldean, the victims and all of their families...