Everyone on The Mayor Loves Each Other as Much as You Might Love The Mayor

Our favorite new show of the season is finally here!

ABC's The Mayor topped not only our list but many other lists of best broadcast shows of the fall, and there are a lot of reasons for that. The show is sweet, sharp, and hilarious, but its best asset is its cast, led by Brandon Micheal Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Lea Michele.

Hall plays young rapper Courtney Rose, who runs for mayor as a publicity stunt and then unexpectedly wins. Brown plays his funny and loving mom Dina, who's a postal worker.

They're delightful individually but the mother/son relationship is particularly sweet, and seems to translate into real life.