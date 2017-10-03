Everything We Know About the Scrapped Sex and the City 3 Movie

We could really use a cosmopolitan right about now.
It's no secret that Sex and the City fans have been hoping for a third movie for quite some time. In fact, many of the cast members dropped plenty of hints that the possibility was absolutely there.
"The truth of the matter is there is no script. There's never been a script," Sarah Jessica Parker shared with E! News at the 2017 Golden Globes. "The idea remains a real possibility but when is the right time? I guess that's what it all boils down to—when! So we'll see."
Ultimately, the time has come to finally put an end to the speculation, rumors and well wishes. Ladies and gentlemen, Sex and the City 3 is not happening.
It all began last Thursday when DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to begin production. As for the reason behind the decision, the outlet claimed that the studio refused to meet an ultimatum allegedly posed by Kim Cattrall.
Warner Bros.
"Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm!" the actress would later share on social media. "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
A source also shared with E! News that the report was "totally untrue. There have been many different rumors and this is just fiction."
Sarah would also confirm that a third Sex and the City movie was officially off the table in a recent interview with Extra. "It's over...we're not doing it," she shared. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
You mean there was a whole script and story in the pipeline? Say it ain't so friends.
HBO
"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to be able to share that chapter (beautifully written by [Michael Patrick King] with all of you," Kristin Davis shared on Instagram. "So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts."
In true Hollywood fashion, however, the big Sex and the City developments wouldn't be complete without some feud rumors.
While appearing on Piers Morgan's ITV show Life Stories, Kim elaborated on her side of the story. In quotes obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress wishes some of her co-stars could have been a bit nicer.
"Now at this very moment, it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva," Kim shared. "And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer."
She continued, "I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is, I never have."
While Sarah has not commented on Kim's most recent interview, she shut down any and all feud rumors in an interview with Time back in 2016.
"It was always so heartbreaking to me that there was this narrative about Kim and myself because it just didn't reflect anything that happened on that set," she shared with the publication. "They just didn't do it to the Sopranos guys. It was so strange to me and upsetting."
She added, "I posted something on Kim's birthday and people were like ‘Oh my God, I didn't know you liked her!' What? We were all at liberty to walk away at any time! But nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn't that interesting?"
We can't help but wonder if this really is the end for a franchise that first earned loyal fans through the HBO TV series.
And while Kim has made it clear that she wants to end this chapter of her life, she fully supports the rest of the cast coming together for a separate project of their own.
"I want them to make the movie, if that's what they want to do. It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it," Kim suggested during her most recent interview. "Or bring in another character. It can be another character. This is what I really believe that this franchise needs another point of view and this could be it."
If Carrie and Mr. Big can finally make it work, anything is possible.