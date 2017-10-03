Gigi Hadid & Selena Gomez Are Making "Thumbprint Liner" a Thing

Just when you perfected the cat-eye, a new eyeliner trend takes over.
Thanks to Selena Gomez, the world is obsessed with what Refinery29 is dubbing "thumbprint liner." Just ahead of the Coach runway show, the brand ambassador and bag designer appeared sporting the new smudged liner, courtesy of makeup artist Hung Vanngo. In his Instagram video from the backseat of a car, the star is literally sparkling with gold glitter eye makeup and brick red lipstick. The closeup of her look is dynamic and interesting, but from the front row, it appears natural—perfect for any occasion, including work or school.
This isn't the first time we've seen the new liner technique. During New York Fashion Week, Patricia Montelongo, Executive Director Global Education at Tom Ford Beauty, used black eyeliner, glitter eye shadow and a small amount of eye gloss to create a look for the assertive, slightly dangerous woman.
"We didn't want a straight line; we wanted a little bit of that curve to it so its not going out at an angle. It just goes softly hugging the eye and then just around the nice soft edge," she told WWD.
The look, which was worn by models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and more, does offer a bit of danger in its imperfection. It doesn't have perfect lines or curves. Instead, it looks as if someone placed their finger in black ink and placed their print just above their eye (hence the appropriate name, "thumbprint liner"). It gives off bold confidence, just as Patricia planned.
Like Selena's look, makeup artist Yadim created a softer iteration of the trend for the Jason Wu runway show. Using the dark green shadow from the Maybelline City Mini "Big City Jungle" Eyeshadow Palette, he added a round tip to the outside of the eye, starting in the middle (instead of the inner corner). Then, he placed a soft silver metallic shadow in the corner, playing with negative space. The resulting look is edgy, yet also simple, and can be completed in about five minutes.
Since the look the brilliance of the look is its absence of clean lines, you can add this trend to your fall beauty with ease.