Tom Petty's Daughter AnnaKim Violette Shares Her Favorite Moments With the Rocker

AnnaKim Violette is sharing personal photos of her late dad Tom Petty on Instagram.
The music legend passed away on Monday evening, Petty's manager confirmed to E! News.
"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement began. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
Before his passing on Monday night, AnnaKim began sharing photos of herself and the musician. "We love u," she captioned one photo. In another photo, AnnaKim and Petty take a selfie. "We are all a mirror of divine love," AnnaKim wrote alongside the post.
Later on Monday, AnnaKim shared a photo of a jacket she was wearing at the hospital, a matching stage jacket that her father had made for her when she was a kid. "My dad had matching stage clothes made for me as a kid this jacket still fits me made by glen Palmer from granny takes a trip when I got the call to come to the hospital I grabbed this jacket and I'm still wearing it," she shared with her followers.
AnnaKim also shared a photo of herself at her dad's concert years ago. "Me bald and screaming with rodarte and Jennifer from royal trux at dads Hollywood bowl show years ago zz top opened I feel grateful for having the greatest rock star as a dad these shows healed people," she said alongside the pic.
Just last week, AnnaKim was watching her dad perform. On Monday evening she shared that memory with her Instagram followers. "One week ago today I was watching my dad play we showed up rushed to our seats I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs everyone grew up on these songs this is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life my father loves music more than anything and always put music first it's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music I love his class honesty and how strange and funny he is Tom Petty is an American Icon because his heart has always put human rights first. We are one I love you dad your songs are dreams manifested," she wrote.