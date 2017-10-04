The Platinum Life's Alycia Bella Reveals Her Biggest Splurge: “I Just Spent Two Grand on Jewelry!”

Oh she fancy, huh?

There are some major perks to being a rich and famous musician and Alycia Bella knows them all too well. The Platinum Life star opened up to E! about how she enjoys living it up and pampering herself every now and then.

Fame didn't change her. In fact, Alycia admits that she's always been drawn to the finer things in life. "When I was young I would walk into Forever 21 and the one thing I wanted had to be the most expensive thing," Alycia reveals. "I think the platinum life is about having exquisite taste—in men, food and clothes."