How Jimmy Kimmel Ended Up an Unlikely Hero—and a Magnet for Controversy

That presumably includes the people who responded to Jimmy Fallonuncharacteristically opening his Aug. 14 show by addressing the white supremacists' march in Charlottesville, Va., and the violence that ensued with comments like, "well, I'm never watching this again!" The Tonight Show host, who took a lot of heat for his light-hearted sit-down with then-candidate Trump last year, has purposely stayed out of politics because he knows it doesn't mix with the silly-fun vibe he's created and is hoping to maintain.

And some viewers claimed they were changing the channel for good after one segment of serious talk.

Well, Fallon had to cold-open his show again last night, as did Stephen Colbert and James Corden. Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brienlet the credits roll but then started with pointed acknowledgment of the Sunday night massacre in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and more than 500 wounded when a man (a lone shooter, as far as authorities know) opened fire on an audience of thousands at a country music festival on the Vegas Strip. He checked into a 32nd-floor room at Mandalay Bay, broke a couple of windows and sprayed bullets into the crowd below while they were watching Jason Aldean perform.

All were in agreement: what happened was a senseless, disgusting act of violence. Fallon kept it brief, perhaps influenced by those who couldn't even handle him condemning white supremacists, but the others all agreed on another point too: Something has got to change in this country when it comes to gun laws.

"We've talked about gun violence before and I'm not sure what else I can say," Meyers said. "I also know nothing I say will make any difference at all. But to Congress I'd just like to say, are there no steps we can take as a nation to prevent gun violence? Or, is this just how it is and how it's going to continue to be? Because when you say, which you always say, 'now is not the time to talk about it,' what you really mean is, 'there is never a time to talk about it.'

"And it would be so much more honest," the Late Night host continued, "if you would just admit that your plan is to never talk about it and never take any action."