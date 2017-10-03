Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Concerts Following Mass Shooting

Jennifer Lopez needs some time before she returns to the Las Vegas stage.

E! News has learned that the Grammy nominee will be postponing her next three concerts inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino out of respect to victims and families of Sunday's mass shooting.

"Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred," her rep said in a statement to E! News. "Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Ticket holders are expected to be contacted and will be able to receive refunds or exchanges for another performance of the "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" show.

"I ❤Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning," Jennifer previously shared on Twitter before posting several blood donation centers in the famous city.